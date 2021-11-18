Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.57 ($40.67).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEN shares. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ETR JEN opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 52 week high of €36.14 ($42.52). The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

