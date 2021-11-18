Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.