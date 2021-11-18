JOE Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, JOE has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $348.01 million and $36.21 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 119,139,336 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

