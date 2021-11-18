John B. Wood Acquires 100,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,268. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

