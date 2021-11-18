John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE HPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 36,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
