John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE HPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 36,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.