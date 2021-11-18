John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 250

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318.83 ($4.17).

LON WG opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.93. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 194.51 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($64,998.69). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,789.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

