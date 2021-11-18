Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $64,221.69 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $64,221.69 and approximately $16,636.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

