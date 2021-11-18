JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.