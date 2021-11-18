JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $486.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

