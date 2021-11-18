JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPM opened at $164.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $486.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

