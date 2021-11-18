Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

