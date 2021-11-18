Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jupai by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JP stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Jupai has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

