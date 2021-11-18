Jupai (NYSE:JP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.01. Jupai shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 278,043 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jupai by 33.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.