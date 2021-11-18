Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $3.07 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.07 million and $1.10 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.