JUST One Day Trading Volume Tops $248.53 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $170.77 million and approximately $248.53 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.14 or 1.00042713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.33 or 0.06971267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

