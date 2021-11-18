Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.06% of Kadmon worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 3.9% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 829,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 44.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,373 shares during the period.

Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

