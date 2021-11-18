Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

KAJMY stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Kajima has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

