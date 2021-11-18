Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KPCPY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

