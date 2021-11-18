Katalyo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,469.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $23,469.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00069708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.77 or 1.00299875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.42 or 0.06953462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

