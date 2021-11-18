KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 28.8% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $160.33 or 0.00286575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $99.02 million and $1.36 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

