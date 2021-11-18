Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
