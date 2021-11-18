Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.