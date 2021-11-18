Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,599,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,662,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

