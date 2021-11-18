Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.13% of Kforce worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

