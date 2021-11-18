Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KHRNF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

