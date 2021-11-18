Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
KHRNF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.