KickToken Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,317,473 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

