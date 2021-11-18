Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 27593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

