King DAG Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $21.42 million and $17,203.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

