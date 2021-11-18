Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 108% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.10 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

