Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Tops $144.31 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Klever has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $144.31 million and $2.39 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

