Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head-To-Head Review

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kodiak Sciences and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $132.82, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.86%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($4.33) -23.02 Entera Bio $370,000.00 227.39 -$9.98 million ($0.78) -4.55

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.65% -21.74% Entera Bio -3,086.76% -118.06% -89.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

