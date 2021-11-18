Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $111.03 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $111.03 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00266571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00100798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00144329 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,848,868 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

