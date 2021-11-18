Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.