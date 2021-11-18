Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
