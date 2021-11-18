Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.82. 61,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,356,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $530.09 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 287.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $593,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.