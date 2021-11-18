Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.48 Million

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $209.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $809.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,196 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.