Kristian Talvitie Sells 12,482 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.45. 541,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

