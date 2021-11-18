Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

KLIC stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 29,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,451. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

