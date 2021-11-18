Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$2.070 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 47,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,451. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

