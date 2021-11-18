Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.56

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KIROY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

