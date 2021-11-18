KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,985,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYNC stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 30,624,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,013,078. KYN Capital Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

