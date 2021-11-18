L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 30,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,346. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTR shares. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

