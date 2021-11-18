La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of La-Z-Boy worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.