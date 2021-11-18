Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $195.39 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

