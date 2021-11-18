LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target to $15.00

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 143.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.