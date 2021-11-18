L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $3,167,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.