Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCSHF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

