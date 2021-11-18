Landbox (LAND) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Landbox has a market cap of $371,135.96 and $35,623.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

