Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $176.49 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

