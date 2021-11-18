Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lantheus by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

