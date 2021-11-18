Lattice Token Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $35.88 million and $594,350.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,111.38 or 1.00448469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.78 or 0.07071823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

